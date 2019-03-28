Here are all the latest updates on Superstar Rajinikanth’s next with AR Murugadoss!

Siddarthsrinivas March 28 2019, 8.46 pm March 28 2019, 8.46 pm

Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film with AR Murugadoss has been a project which has been in the pipeline for quite a while. Ever since the release of the star’s last film Petta which went on to become a blockbuster, fans have been waiting with bated breath for the further announcements on the film which is about to get going next month. If reports are to be believed, Rajinikanth, Murugadoss, Santosh Sivan and the entire crew will kick off the shoot from the second week of April.

The first schedule of the film will take place in Mumbai, a favourite city for both Rajinikanth and Murugadoss. The former’s blockbuster Baasha and Kaala were shot there, while Murugadoss too had filmed his Thuppakki and Ghajini (Hindi version) in the city. According to a reliable source in the know, “If things go as per plan, we will start rolling from the second week of April in Mumbai. The first photoshoot for the film is touted to take place this week. Nayanthara, Santosh Sivan and Anirudh are already onboard the project, with further announcements to be made soon.”

The source adds that shoot was supposed to take off even earlier, but the team had pushed it because of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Murugadoss is now making sure that everything is in place, in terms of the production design and the paperwork as well. Lyca Productions will be bankrolling this much awaited biggie, which will most probably be ready in time for a Pongal 2020 release.