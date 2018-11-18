Here are the latest details on Netflix’s Baahubali prequel!

After loads of pre-production, casting choices and set work, the shoot for the prequel of Baahubali is all set to begin very soon. Netflix is overseeing the production of this much-awaited series, which will be aired as an exclusive on their platform. The series will be helmed by Praveen Sattaru and Deva Katta, two directors who are quite talented in their field of work.

The web series would be shot in a total of 30 episodes, with the first season featuring nine of them. The entire budget of the series would escalate up to Rs 200 crores, as the team will not leave any stone unturned in equaling the grandeur and the scale of Baahubali. Praveen Sattaru and Deva Katta would surely be taking home a huge amount as their remuneration for this series, as the responsibility lying on them is in the top drawer.

Arka Mediaworks, who bankrolled the Baahubali duology, is co-producing this series along with director SS Rajamouli. The storyline is based on Anand Neelakantan’s best-selling novel The Rise of Sivagami. While Mrunal Thakur will play the role of the younger Sivagami, Shriya Saran will be seen in an important role. If things go right, we can see the first season air on Netflix by the end of 2019.