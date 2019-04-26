Here's how a Facebook share changed singer Akhil's life forever

In Com Staff April 26 2019, 12.20 pm April 26 2019, 12.20 pm

Akhil, one of the freshest voices in the Punjabi music industry, has made it into the hearts of the Punjabi audience within no time. This is especially true today when there is intense competition among Punjabi singers.

In fact, Akhil is a diehard fan of famous folk singer Manmohan Waaris right from his childhood. He would often sing Manmohan's songs in front of his family and friends. His friends then pushed him to make music videos and upload them. So within no time, he started making videos with the help of his one friend Bob, who was an ace guitarist.

The duo then started uploading their videos of Facebook and Youtube. Slowly but steadily, their videos started gaining prominence. Talking about those days in one interview, Akhil said he used to get more than happy whenever he would get 300-400 views on any of his videos. So the dream of getting a million views or being a top singer of the industry seemed quite distant!

But one fine day, his one such video was shared by the lyricist Babbu, a famous name in Pollywood who penned down Sherry Maan’s ‘Yaar Anmulle’. According to Akhil, this single Facebook share was the biggest turning point of his life.

Akhil asserted that this one Facebook share gave him the required amount of confidence for which he had been looking for a long time. Babbu’s share made him believe that he has something good in him which is required to be a star in the industry. Moreover, he believed that if another artist gave a thumbs up to his work, it means he is indeed on a right track.

So after this, he immediately started making his own songs and most of them started getting a decent response. Akhil narrated another incident when Raja, a friend of his brought a song to him that he had written and asked him to make the composition of that song.

Eventually, Akhil, Raja and Bob (another friend) started working upon it and when the song finally began to take shape, they realized that they have created something special. And within no time, they struck a deal with Crown Records who released this song on the eve of 2016’s Valentine’s Day. And what followed next went down in the history of Pollywood!