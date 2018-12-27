image
Thursday, December 27th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Here's how Mahesh Babu played a perfect host this Christmas!

Regional

Here's how Mahesh Babu played a perfect host this Christmas!

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   December 27 2018, 2.12 pm
back
EntertainmentMaharshiMahesh Baburegional
nextYash's KGF enters the 100 CR club within 6 days
ALSO READ

Mahesh Babu is contemplating on producing a web series!

Nani set to play a cop opposite Dulquer Salmaan in Mohan Krishna’s next

The Fun and Frustration teaser is an entertaining Venkatesh birthday special