Here's how Mahesh Babu played a perfect host this Christmas!

Superstar Mahesh Babu who is not just known for his acting but also for his philanthropical work celebrated this year's Christmas with the kids of an NGO. Mahesh Babu took time out from his busy schedule and celebrated Christmas with children from Heal a Child Foundation.

The actor played a perfect host for the kids as they came to his house and celebrated the festival along with his wife Namrata and their kids. The star along with his kids gave gifts to the children present. Post this the actor celebrated the festival with his friends and family at his house.

Recently the actor inaugurated AMB cinemas (Asian Mahesh Babu cinemas ) in Hyderabad . AMB cinema which is owned by Mahesh Babu is first of it's kind bringing the best-in-class viewing experience for the audience. It has everything from laser screening to Dolby Atmos. The actor will be seen in much leaner and stronger look in Maharshi which will hit the screens in April next year.