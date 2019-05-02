Here's how Punjabi singer Feroz Khan got the titled 'Sonu Nigam of Punjabi Music'

In Com Staff May 02 2019, 11.56 pm May 02 2019, 11.56 pm

Feroz Khan has one hell of a melodious voice and no one can deny it. This Punjabi singer has given the Punjabi music lovers some of the finest songs that the industry has produced over the years. But how did he get the title of ‘Sonu Nigam of Punjabi music'?

Feroz's musical career goes back to nearly two decades and during these years, this man has delivered some unforgettable renditions. Not many know that he's also called as the choco boy of Punjabi industry. What made him stand out is his relevance which has been kept intact besides the fact that Punjabi music industry has gone through a tremendous transition in the present times. His songs like Weven today are amongst the most watched songs on YouTube and amongst his latest ones, Naina is our personal favourite!

Although Feroz has many hit songs to his credit, however, when the monumental 'Paani Diyaan Challan' released in 2006, it took the industry by storm. During that time, a lot of new talent was exploring ways to enter the industry. It was in the same year that Punjabi film Mannat got released. Starring Jimmy Shergill, Kulraj Randhawa, Kanwaljeet Singh and Deep Dhillon, Mannat was directed by Gurbir Singh Grewal.

The movie was loved by the audiences and not only did the credit go to the star cast but also the song 'Paani Diyaan Challan' that was sung in the soulful voice of the then 24-year-old Feroz Khan. It was composed by Jaidev Kumar. The song became an instant hit upon its release and almost became a sort of love anthem among the Punjabi music lovers.

The song not only fetched a number of awards for the young Feroz but also earned him the title of ‘Sonu Nigam of the Punjabi Music' for the Choco boy. Today, even after almost 13 years of its release, the magic of this song is still intact and many Punjabi music lovers still swear by the feel of this song. And since ‘Paani Diyan Challan’ this ‘Sonu Nigam of Punjabi Music’ hasn’t turned back even a bit!