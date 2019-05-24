Here’s how Thala Ajith is prepping for his next film with Vinoth!

Siddarthsrinivas May 24 2019, 12.12 am May 24 2019, 12.12 am

Thala Ajith took everybody by surprise when he made a brave decision to go ahead and do the remake of Pink, right after a completely commercial blockbuster in Viswasam. While most people expected him to pick an entertaining script again, Ajith went against the tide and opted to do a film that brings forward an important message and also slides away from the commercial mass zone. With the shoot for the film (titled Nerkonda Paarvai) getting done recently, Ajith has decided to work with director Vinoth once again, for his very next film. But contrary to the last one, this film would be a project that would take a longer span of time and would require some more efforts from the actor.

According to a source close to the actor, “Ajith will be returning to the physique in had in Yennai Arindhaal, for this film. He has already started hitting the gym in order to lose some kilos, the same which was quite visible in the recent photos that surfaced the internet.” The new project is said to have loads of action, with a very important subject in the center stage. After doing so many films in the commercial space, this good is a great outing for the actor as he moves out of his comfort zone and opts for something special.

Meanwhile, the post-production process of Nerkonda Paarvai is currently in full swing, with the team planning to kick-start the promotional run in the first week of July. The makers had already announced that the film will be hitting the screens on the 10th of August, and are indeed on track to make that happen. Nerkonda Paarvai features a solid star cast consisting of Ajith, Shraddha Srinath, Abirami Venkatachalam, Adhik Ravichandran, and Delhi Ganesh. The music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja while Nirav Shah cranked the camera.