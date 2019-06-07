In Com Staff June 07 2019, 5.43 pm June 07 2019, 5.43 pm

G V Prakash is a busy man, who has many films up his sleeve. His recent release was director AL Vijay’s Watchman. He is also in the process of both acting and composing music for a number of films. Recently, he teamed up with director Ezhil for an untitled film. Now, the makers have announced the film’s title as Aayiram Janmangal. The stunt master of the film - Kanal Kannan - took to his social media handle to announce the title and also informed that the climax shoot of the film is happening presently.

The film went on floors in the month of April. It is a horror fantasy, which co-stars Eesha Rebba alongside GV Prakash. She rose to fame with her Telugu film Awe. The shoot for this film has been happening in locations like Chennai, Pollachi, and Malaysia. Aayiram Janmangal is the name of a horror film that hit the screens way back in 1978 and was directed by Durai. It featured Latha, Rajinikanth, and many others and the film was well known for its songs. One is not sure if the present team is remaking the old movie or if it is just the title that they have borrowed.

The current Aayiram Janmangal, meaning one thousand births, is produced by Ramesh R Pillai. Camera work has been taken care of by U K Senthilkumar and C Sathya has composed the music. G V Prakash is also awaiting the release of 100% Kaadhal with Chandramouli, Adangaadhey under Shanmugam Muthusamy’s direction, Vasanthabalan’s Jail, Venkat Parikkar’s 4 G, Sasi’s Sivappu Manjal Pachai and Kamal Prakash’s Kaadhalikka Yaarumillai. Meanwhile, director Ezhil is working on Jagajala Killadi, starring Vishnu Vishal and Nivetha Pethuraj. This film is expected to release later this year. With Aayiram Janmangal completing its climax shoot in a few days, this film will also be ready to hit the screens before this year end. Stay tuned.