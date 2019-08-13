In Com Staff August 13 2019, 2.56 pm August 13 2019, 2.56 pm

Nagarjuna is one such actor who is loved by one and all. Recently, the actor’s Manmadhudhu 2 hit the big screens and it is garnering huge moolah at the box office. Although the film is a sequel to the actor’s 2002 film, the plot had nothing to do with the earlier film. Both Nagarjuna and Rakul Preet Singh shone in the film and this success is like a birthday gift for our actor. As already known, Nagarjuna is celebrating his 60th birthday on August 29. Now, reports state that Akhil Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya have planned to celebrate Nagarjuna’s birthday in Spain. Now, that sure is some sweet gesture!

Both Nagarjuna’s sons, Akhil and Chay, have decided to ring in his birthday in Ibiza, Spain. Reports also state that only family members and a couple of Nag’s childhood friends along with their families will be part of the celebrations. This will be a very private party and reportedly, they will leave for Spain later this month and stay for a few days in the Spanish city. Surely Nag’s birthday will become even more memorable with the huge success of Manmadhudhu 2. Reports also state that Samantha and Akhil along with Sumanth, Supriya, Sushanth will take a break from their works and will fly to Spain to celebrate the actor’s big birthday. Needless to say, the birthday picture will be something to look forward to and we simply cannot wait to see them!