Here's what Kajal Aggarwal has to say about Ajith

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular and long-standing heroines in the South. Over the past decade or so, she has been right at the top. Kajal has worked with almost all the superstars in Telugu and Tamil and continues to stay in demand as a hotshot heroine. She’s a part of the upcoming Shankar magnum opus Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role. In a recent interview to Filmfare Tamil as a part of their new series, the star actress opened up about her working relationship with Thala Ajith and Thalapathy Vijay; she is one of the handfuls of heroines to have done films with both these matinee idols.

“I have no anxiety when pairing up with such big stars. I have done 3 films with Vijay - Thuppakki, Jilla, and Mersal. He’s obviously one of the most talented actors in the industry. He’s so spontaneous; that’s what I love the most about him. And, I had heard so much about Ajith sir before working with him in Vivegam. I was so looking forward to working with him. He’s an amazing, inspiring human being and at the same time truly a superstar. He is extremely grounded, humble and down to earth. It was a wonderful experience for me with both of them”, expressed Kajal.

Kajal’s immediate next release would be Paris Paris in Tamil (the official remake of Queen), and a couple of films in Telugu with the likes of Sharwanand and director Teja. She also has a film with Jayam Ravi tentatively titled Komali.