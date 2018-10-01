Here’s what Shankar is working on post Indian 2

In a recent interview to a leading Bollywood journalist, ace director Shankar opened up extensively on 2.0, the VFX work involved, the release delays, shooting in 3D, his lead stars Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, the film's 500 cr budget and all the fan theories surrounding its story line. He gave a mind-boggling trivia that the film had 2100 VFX shots being perfected in effects studios across London, Montreal, Ukraine and Bulgaria.

He also talked about his next film after Indian 2, which is set to go on floors in December this year-end. Shankar said that after he is done with Indian 2, he has fixed a story for a sci-fi film which will again be heavy on visual effects. He supposedly has one other story too. He said that after 2.0 he immediately didn't want to get into a VFX-heavy film and stress himself again.

On Indian 2, Shankar said that it was something that he wanted to do for the past 10 years or so. Like in 1996, the film touched upon burning issues affecting the society such as corruption, this film will also be a hard-hitting portrayal of societal problems. returns as the protagonist in Indian 2.