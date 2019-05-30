Here's what Thala Ajith has to say about director Siva and Sivakarthikeyan's collaboration

Lmk May 30 2019, 4.13 pm May 30 2019, 4.13 pm

Sivakarthikeyan is currently busy shooting for the socio-political entertainer Hero with director Mithran and also for films with directors Pandiraj and Ravikumar. He is also set to do films with Vignesh Shivan and Coco fame Nelson, in the near future. All these films are different from one another and are expected to put SK back on the right track after the back to back disappointments of Seemaraja and the recent Mr Local. SK has also been in talks to do a film with Viswasam director Siva, for quite some time now. In a recent exclusive chat with us, SK had nothing but nice words to say about director Siva.

“I’ve been in talks with Siva sir, for a long time. He is one of the sweetest human beings that you will come across. I’ll say this even if I don’t do a film with him. Ajith sir also said once that the Siva - Siva combination will be a good one for the audience. It will obviously be a complete commercial entertainer in Siva sir's style. Both of us are busy with our respective projects but our union will definitely happen. When it begins doesn’t matter to me! After his film with Suriya sir, we may join hands. He is also ready with a script idea for me”, said SK with a lot of excitement.

Director Siva is certainly in the limelight after the huge success of Viswasam, which came after the underwhelming run of Vivegam in 2017. He withstood all the pressure and delivered an Industry Hit in style. Siva recently met Superstar Rajinikanth, giving rise to rumours that they may join hands for a film. Siva is also certain to do more films with Thala Ajith in the near future. There’s no stopping this gentle giant of a man.