  3. Regional
Here's what Thala Ajith has to say about director Siva and Sivakarthikeyan's collaboration

Regional

Here's what Thala Ajith has to say about director Siva and Sivakarthikeyan's collaboration

Siva is also certain to do more films with Thala Ajith in the near future.

back
NelsonPandirajRajinikanthRavikumarSeemarajaSivaSivakarthikeyanThala AjithVignesh ShivanViswasam
nextRam Charan and Upsana Konidela are enjoying in the wild for their anniversary, see pics!

within