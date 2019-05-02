Here's what transpired at the meeting between Thala Ajith and Mankatha filmmaker Venkat Prabhu

Lmk May 02 2019, 4.57 pm May 02 2019, 4.57 pm

For Thala Ajith fans, Venkat Prabhu (VP) will always remain special and close to the heart due to the resounding, everlasting impact of the star’s 50th film Mankatha which released back in 2011. Ever since there are constant demands from fans and posers from the media about Mankatha 2 and when VP and Thala will join hands next. The director met Ajith a couple of months back in Hyderabad and the two of them discussed about the possibility of doing a film together. Ajith will mostly be doing his 60th film with director H Vinoth and it is expected that he will join hands again with VP for his 61st film. By that time, VP is also expected to complete Maanaadu with STR. The director updated more about his plans with Ajith in a recent interaction to a Tamil weekly news magazine.

“To see such a frenzied response on social media to my recent picture post with Ajith sir and the massive expectations for our combination makes me happy. We’ve had some basic discussions on what we will do next but nothing is concrete yet. He is even ready to do something simple, beautiful and on a smaller scale. I really believe that we will work together again as he feels comfortable with me”, said Venkat Prabhu with a lot of optimism.

Party will be the director’s next release and the film has been shot extensively in Fiji. The film has been ready for quite some time but hasn’t released yet due to some financial issues.