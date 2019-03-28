Here’s when Dhanush will get back to the sets of Vetrimaaran's Asuran!

Siddarthsrinivas March 28 2019, 2.08 pm March 28 2019, 2.08 pm

It is indeed amazing how Dhanush has set up his calendar for the year, packed with so many intriguing films that he is a part of. Apart from this, the actor never misses out on important events and family functions, proving the superb planner that he is. According to a source close to the actor, Dhanush, who is currently shooting for his film with Durai Senthilkumar, will be getting back to work for Vetrimaaran’s Asuran by the second week of April.

Dhanush shot for a substantial part of his portions in the first schedule of the film, and only then moved on to his other project. In the meantime, Vetrimaaran has completed some of the scenes featuring the supporting artists and has also finalised the locations and the sets for the forthcoming schedule. The shoot for Asuran is expected to take place until the end of May, by when the entire film will be wrapped up.

If things go well, Asuran will hit the screens in the final quarter of the year. The exact date will be finalised by the makers once the shoot gets wrapped up, and the team places a finger on the time frame for the post-production work. Composer GV Prakash has already completed the first song from the album and is now in the process of churning out the second track.

Apart from these two ongoing films, Dhanush has a film each with Ratsasan director Ramkumar, Pariyerum Perumal’s Mari Selvaraj and Karthik Subbaraj as well. From the looks of it, the actor’s call sheet is jam-packed until the end of 2020!