Here’s when GV Prakash will start composing work for Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi

Siddarthsrinivas May 08 2019, 3.27 pm May 08 2019, 3.27 pm

Apart from all his acting ventures, GV Prakash has also got busy this year with a lot of work on the composing table. He has three biggies in hand, namely Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru, Dhanush’s Asuran and the much-talked-about biggie Thalaivi. Being the biopic of the legendary late leader J Jayalalithaa, the film demands a huge score with lots of cues that need to be composed with care. GVP, who is currently shooting for his family entertainer directed by Ezhil, will be starting the composing work for Thalaivi by the third week of May.

The shoot for the Ezhil directorial is currently progressing at Tirunelveli, where a lot of scenes, amidst a fair, are being canned. As the shoot for Asuran too is taking place nearby, GVP has plans to visit the sets during his off days. Thalaivi will undoubtedly be director Vijay’s biggest film in his career, with a business value expected to strike 100 crore. Kangana Ranaut has been signed with a towering paycheck, with the pre-production process currently underway in full swing. The actress is taking up special Tamil classes in order to prepare for her role and master the diction, as the dialogues will definitely be an important part of the film.

Meanwhile, Vijay is getting ready for the release of his horror entertainer Devi 2, which is gearing up for a release in June. The film stars Prabhu Deva, Tamannaah and Nandita Swetha in lead roles and is the sequel to the 2016 hit of the same name.