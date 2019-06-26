In Com Staff June 26 2019, 9.17 pm June 26 2019, 9.17 pm

Prince of Kollywood, Sivakarthikeyan is considered to be the man with the golden touch. Having started his career in media as a participant on a comedy show, he graduated to becoming an anchor on television before gaining fame with his performances in short films. He then entered movies as a supporting actor, before turning a lead actor and a most-wanted one, at that! He has also showcased his talents as a lyricist and singer and then pleasantly shocked everyone when he turned producer. Siva's first production under his Sivakarthikeyan Productions banner was for his friend Arunraja Kamaraj's maiden directorial venture Kanaa. This movie turned out to become a resounding success and even before it was released, Sivakarthikeyan announced his second production venture.

Through his second production venture, Siva launched VJ and TV actor Rio Raj on the big screens by bankrolling his maiden acting venture. This movie, directed by debutante Karthik Venugopal, was titled Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja (NNOR) and was made in collaboration with the Black Sheep Youtube channel guys. As was the norm with NNOR, Sivakarthikeyan announced his third production venture before the movie's release, at the audio launch itself. This third production from Sivakarthikeyan is being directed by Arun Prabhu Purushothaman, who shot to fame with his maiden movie Aruvi itself. Following the success of Aruvi, director Arun Prabhu began a second project that was unfortunately put on hold midway through the making. However, he began work on this new project for Sivakarthikeyan Productions.

Here's the tweet of Sivakarthikeyan Productions:

We are super excited on being associated with an immensely talented director who astonished us in his debut movie, @thambiprabu89. First look of our #ProductionNo3 will be out tomorrow at 11 AM 🥳@Siva_Kartikeyan | @KalaiArasu_ | @shelley_calist | @pradeepvijay | @madhuramoffl pic.twitter.com/ZQRTGGPXgf — Sivakarthikeyan Productions (@SKProdOffl) June 26, 2019