Here’s when the shoot of Ranjith’s Birsa Munda biopic will begin!

Siddarthsrinivas April 22 2019, 10.52 am April 22 2019, 10.52 am

Once he got done with the two biggies Kabali and Kaala which had Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role, director Ranjith decided to take a break and work on his production ventures in Pariyerum Perumal and the upcoming Irandam Ulagam Porin Kadaisi Gundu. However, the director announced back in November that he would be making his Bollywood debut with the biopic of the tribal leader Birsa Munda. And the latest news coming in is that Ranjith will be taking the film on floors from the month of August this year.

“Ranjith had recently completed the final draft of the script, and is now working on the casting process and the surrounding works. The film requires a huge amount of pre-production, which will take until July to complete. By August, we will be able to start the shoot” says a source close to the director. Ranjith has adapted his script from the Bengali novel Aranyer Adhikar by Mahasweta Devi. Though sources say that Ishaan Khattar is in talks to play an important role in the film, nothing concrete has been heard of yet.

Ranjith has also recently floated out his next production, which would be an intense drama which will feature Kalaiarasan of Madras fame and Arvind Akash in the lead roles. Directed by Suresh Mari, the project would go on floors in a month and will look to hit the screens in early 2020. Ranjith’s production house Neelam Productions is also collaborating with director Jyoti Nisha for a full-fledged documentary on BR Ambedkar.