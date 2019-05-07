Here’s when Vikram’s next with Ajay Gnanamuthu will start rolling out!

Siddarthsrinivas May 07 2019, 12.43 am May 07 2019, 12.43 am

With tons of projects in his kitty, Vikram is an actor who has been jumping from one set to another. The actor will soon be dubbing for his role in Kadaram Kondaan, which will see a theatrical release in the month of June. And now, the news has just come in that Vikram is all set to kick off his new film with Imaikkaa Nodigal director Ajay Gnanamuthu from the month of September.

A source from the unit tells us, “Vikram’s film with Ajay is something that had been on and off for over two years. There has been a lot of confusion prevailing over the project, but everything is set now and we are good to go from September onwards. Ajay is currently in the process of finalizing a villain for the film, and is going through a lot of names from Bollywood. As bringing in Anurag Kashyap worked so well for Imaikkaa Nodigal, something similar would be great for this project.” The film is expected to be a mind-game thriller with loads of action, something that Vikram always carries out with ease.

With his period drama Mahavir Karna not making any noise lately, Vikram is busy listening to some other scripts and hitting the gym preparing for the magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film will have a host of other famous artists and talented technicians on board. As of now, AR Rahman has been finalized to compose the music for the film and will be beginning discussions with the directorial team very soon.