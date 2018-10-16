Here's where Sye Raa’s riveting climax is being shot!

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is easily one of the most awaited films in Tollywood, with such heavy expectations and big names being a part of it. Featuring Mega Star Chiranjeevi as the unsung freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, the film also has a terrific star cast that consists of Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Kichcha Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu and Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan in an important cameo.

Filming the Massive climax war with my Team Syeraa at Georgia 🇬🇪 @KonidelaPro pic.twitter.com/EOsrWv6Nwi — Rathnavelu ISC (@RathnaveluDop) October 15, 2018

The exciting climax war sequence, which is said to be the major highlight of the film, is currently being shot at Georgia. Surendar Reddy is running from pole to post for this spectacular stage which features hundreds of fighters, horses, cannons and weapons. Close to Rs, 40 crores have been edged out for this particular sequence.

In a recent media interaction, producer Ram Charan had stated that he has still not locked any budget as he is willing to go to any extent for the film. The reason for this is because Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is Chiranjeevi’s dream project which has been running in his mind for quite a while. The film which is gearing up for a release next summer will have Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi versions hitting the screens simultaneously. Amit Trivedi is working on the songs and the background score for the film, while Rathnavelu is handling the camera.