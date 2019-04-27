Here’s why Diljit Dosanjh believes it's not wise to spend extravagantly on Punjabi music videos

In Com Staff April 27 2019, 3.24 pm April 27 2019, 3.24 pm

Soon to be seen in Good News, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has quirky ways to impress his audience. Never running short on humour and talent, the singer turned actor is recognised as one of the most popular and successful Punjabi artists in the entertainment industry. The star has grabbed the spotlight not just in Pollywood, but Bollywood as well. And people love him!

Apart from singing, his versatility shows in the roles he has played in various movies. From serious roles to humourous ones, Diljit rocks them all with his talented persona. His down-to-earth nature reflects in the projects he does and the words he chooses in conversations.

The ‘Kylie-Kareena’ singer began his career by singing at local Gurudwaras, and slowly paved his career to where he is now. He often takes up challenging roles which expose his fans to new dimensions of Diljit. The surprise factor in him has brought him to the public eye. Yet another gift for his fans was his song El Sueno which displayed the singer in a different light.

Diljit's song El Sueno was a huge hit and in an interview, the Punjabi singer admitted that the production of El Sueno's music video cost him way more than it should have. Set in a very posh background, the video features fancy cars, mansions, and intense scenes. Inspired from the Netflix series Peaky Blinders, Diljit shot this video to fulfil his luxurious desire.

However, the production crossed the budget, and Diljit regretted it. This made him reach the conclusion that music videos shouldn't be extravagantly spent on, as they are not financially viable. Other than views on YouTube, there's no royalty coming from music videos because nobody pays to watch them.

An artistic mix of Punjabi and Spanish, El Sueno or 'The Dream' featured Diljit in a dapper look. His avatar was that of a powerful Punjabi man who is very influential. The video celebrated Punjabi identity and fans loved Diljit's singing and acting performance in the song.

But then, when has Diljit ever failed to impress his fans!