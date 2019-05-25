Here's why Gypsy director Rajumurugan holds Sam CS next to Ilaiyaraaja

Siddarthsrinivas May 25 2019, 2.38 pm May 25 2019, 2.38 pm

Contrary to the earlier days, the inflow of music in Tamil cinema has become very frequent, with some or the other album being put out every other day. At these times, it becomes increasingly harder for composers to churn out music that connects with the audiences and managing their time right. But one composer who has quite comfortably brought out good music even though he has a large number of projects in hand is Sam CS. With five films over the past three months, Sam is one of the busiest musicians in the Tamil film industry at the moment, with more projects to come by in the following days. Sam, who has been held highly by his admirers for his background scores apart from his songs, got a lovely load of praise from Gypsy director Rajumurugan on Friday, at the audio launch of Jiiva’s Gorilla.

Rajumurugan, who was called up as a special guest to the event, spoke about Sam giving equal importance to the songs the background score. “These days, a lot of films go awry with the background score. Many musicians wait until the eleventh hour to work on it. After Ilaiyaraaja sir, Sam CS is one music director who knows the importance and does the job well,” said the writer-director without thinking too much.

It is nice to see Rajumurugan come out and appreciate Sam CS for his efforts, even though his own film has music by Santhosh Narayanan. With such good words being showered on Sam, it would be interesting to see if Rajumurugan indeed does approach him for one of his upcoming projects.

Both Gypsy and Gorilla star Jiiva in the lead roles, but are two films with stark differences between each other. While Gorilla will release worldwide on the 21of June, Gypsy is yet to put its finger on a date.