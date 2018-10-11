Here's why hype around Sarkar is on the rise after Aravindha Sametha

Thalapathy Vijay's fans are extra kicked after the release of NTR's Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava. Want to know why? It is because of the rave reviews that the film's stunt sequences have received from the media and fans.

Aravindha Sametha has three pulsating, adrenaline pumping action blocks and stunt choreographers Ram - Lakshman (twin brothers) have made it a memorable experience for the viewer. They have showcased NTR in a very massy, stylish manner and you will root for him non-stop as he goes about bashing the baddies to pulp.

Ram - Lakshman seem to understand the commercial mass meter just right. They keep their stunt scenes loud and over the top, but also hold a tight leash to avoid anything unintentionally funny. Aravindha Sametha's first fight sequence is easily one of the best that you'll see in a commercial mass film and NTR's chiselled 6-pack is an added attraction for this violent bloodbath of a stretch.

You may have guessed by now. Yes, Ram and Lakshman have choreographed the stunts in Sarkar too and said in a recent interview that Thalapathy Vijay added his unique flavour to their stunt compositions and made it even better on camera. With Sarkar just about 25 days away from its grand Diwali release, we can't wait to see Vijay torment the baddies like NTR did, in trademark Ram - Lakshman style.