Here's why Jayam Ravi's Comali post-production will take longer than usual

May 30 2019

Jayam Ravi’s upcoming entertainer Comali has been in the news for all the right reason. Thanks to the nine continuous posters unveiled by the makers, revealing the actor’s different looks in the film, a good buzz got created around the film. Starting off with that of a patient, Ravi has sported many avatars in the film including that of a tribal head, a night-watchman, a king and a school student too. The final shots for the film were called on Wednesday, as the team completed wrapped up the shooting.

However, Comali’s editing process would take longer than usual as there is a lot of work to be done on the VFX table. Though the team made it clear that Jayam Ravi had shed 20 kilos to play the role of the schoolboy in the film, industry insiders tell us that there is more to it than what meets the eye. According to a birdie in the know, we hear “Jayam Ravi had lost some weight for the role, but the team still needs to use a lot of VFX to make it believable. The process is somewhat similar to what was done for Suriya’s Aadhavan, where the footage was shot with the actor’s face and then morphed onto a little kid.” If things are indeed progressing as stated here, it is understandable why the film will hit the screens only by the end of July.

However, the team will keep the buzz alive by launching the first track from the album very soon. Composed by Hip Hop Tamizha, it is said to be a lively number that will go on to become a chartbuster. Directed by debutant Pradeep Ranganathan, Comali has Kajal Aggarwal playing the female lead while Samyuktha Hegde will be seen in a pivotal role.