Here’s why Keerthy Suresh has been rejecting many films off late!

Keerthy Suresh has had a busy year so far, with films such as Saamy Square, Sandakozhi 2 and Sarkar following the blockbuster Mahanati. Owing to her rising popularity in the Tamil and the Telugu states, the actress had a ton of offers lately which even featured names such as Nani. However, she was diplomatically saying no to all of them, waiting for the big ones to come by.

And so have they come, with the official announcement on her next film arriving on Saturday. Keerthy is now officially a part of Mohanlal’s next project Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, helmed by ace director Priyadarshan. The grand period action spectacle narrates the life of Kunjali Marakkar IV – the fourth and the last of the naval chiefs who fought against the Portuguese in the 16th century. Sea warfare would be a major part of this film, with two big ships being erected at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad for this purpose.

Apart from this, sources say that Keerthy is also playing one of the female leads in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which has currently gone on floors. The director is all set to make the official announcement on the same by the mid of December. With two big films in her kitty, it looks like the wait has been worth it for the actress!