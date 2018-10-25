Here’s why Mahesh Babu’s fundraising event in the US has been called off!

Taking a break from the shoot schedule of his ongoing film Maharshi, Superstar Mahesh Babu was supposed to take part in a special fundraising event meant to contribute to the Gramam and Heal a Child foundations. However, the latest update has come in that the event has been called off due to a lukewarm response from the public.

At first, the organizers were confident that at least 100 families would turn up to the event. But with a towering ticket price of $2000, ticket sales didn’t take off. The price tag was later reduced to $1250 and finally $450, but never got going. Ultimately, the decision was made to cancel the program.

Mahesh is currently shooting for a month-long schedule of his family entertainer Maharshi, in New York. The team will be looking to wrap up the foreign portions by the mid of next month, after which they will move on to the next leg of shoot in Hyderabad. A grand village set has been erected to shoot some important sequences in the film, including a song and an action scene.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film has Pooja Hegde playing the heroine while Allari Naresh will be seen in a pivotal role.