Here's why Raashi Khanna offered an apology to Ayogya dubbing artist

Siddarthsrinivas May 17 2019, 5.00 pm May 17 2019, 5.00 pm

In a short span of time, the pretty actress Raashi Khanna has found herself in a dozen Tamil films, doing different roles. Even though her career predominantly progressed well in the Telugu industry at first, Raashi has now had a ton of fans who are eagerly looking forward to every upcoming Tamil release of hers. However, the actress had to issue an apology to her Ayogya dubbing artist Raveena, who had openly complained on Twitter about her name not being put up in the end credits of the film.

Raveena came out saying that though it was good to see the names of the drivers, cooks, carpenters and other such individuals being mentioned, her category had been left out. This is not the first time, as many other films have left out the names of dubbing artists, as they believe in the audience not knowing the fact that somebody else had dubbed for the artists. However Raashi Khanna, on coming across the tweet, was quick to offer solace to Raveena through her tweet.

I am sorry @raveena116 .. but I want to thank you for lending your beautiful voice to me and enhancing my act on screen. Lots of love to you and way to go 🤗🤗 https://t.co/SLcdMGWZeF — Raashi Khanna (@RaashiKhanna) May 16, 2019

Ayogya, which stars Vishal in the lead, hit the screens on Saturday has found a very good response from the critics and fans alike. The film is an official remake of the Tollywood blockbuster Temper, which had Jr NTR in the lead role. Ayogya is directed by Venkat Mohan, an erstwhile assistant of AR Murugadoss. Instead of opting for a frame-to-frame remake, the team has made a few changes to the original script including an unexpected climax reveal which has struck it right with the audiences.