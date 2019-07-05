In Com Staff July 05 2019, 4.54 pm July 05 2019, 4.54 pm

We had recently reported that Vijay Sethupathi is only playing a cameo in his friend Kaakka Muttai Manikandan’s upcoming movie Kadaisi Vivasayi. We had also reported that the Soodhu Kaavum hero is playing a mentally challenged person in this film. Following this, there has been a lot of buzz around the movie and director Manikandan has now shed light on the film, which focuses on farming. Manikandan is someone who is known for his films like Kaakka Muttai, Aandavan Kattalai, and Kutramae Thandanai. His films are never preachy but would convey an important message without being ‘in the face’ types. Apparently, he had approached Superstar Rajinikanth to play the lead in Kadaisi Vivasayi.

About the story of the film, Manikandan says, “There is a festival in a village for which they need to offer rice which is grown in the village to the deity. But, sadly, everyone has left the village and there is no one except an old man who is practising farming”. Manikandan wanted to discuss the importance of farming and who better than superstar Rajinikanth would be, to convey this message effectively to the people. However, when he approached the star with the script, the latter was not interested as he was announcing his political entry then. Manikandan states, “If Rajinikanth says something, the entire place would be echoing his words. And that’s why I approached him so that it would be good for farming but he did not want to do it. Of course, it was not a role written for him but I felt it would be effective if he did it!”