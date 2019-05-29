Here's why Sai Pallavi turned down a 2 crore fairness cream commercial!

In Com Staff May 29 2019, 4.55 pm May 29 2019, 4.55 pm

Be it Tamil, Telugu or Malayalam – Sai Pallavi is a name which rings a bell in all the three industries, and more so nationwide, because of her recent-hit-gone- viral number in Rowdy Baby. The actress has already received enough and more praise for her acting chops, dancing skills or just her charm, but she doesn’t seem like she is satisfied as she continues to pick interesting projects without getting limited to the duties of a ‘heroine’ alone. Adding to all this, her recent choice of turning down a deal worth INR 2 crore for a fairness cream advertisement had spread like wildfire on the internet, with many criticizing her for her judgement. However, in a recent interview to a popular channel, the actress has given out a strong explanation on why she had done so.

Pallavi started off by narrating an incident, saying “My sister Pooja used to have a lot of cheeseburgers, and had a complex that she wasn’t as fair as I am. Often, when we stood in front of the mirror together, she used to complain about her complexion, comparing mine to hers. I was the one who advised her to go natural by eating fruits and vegetables if she wanted to maintain her complexion. And she actually followed my advice. I was surprised at the impact that being fair has on the younger generation, and seeing a girl who is five years younger to me react like that.”

Pallavi further reiterated that she was disinterested in doing an advertisement for a fairness cream, even though the company was willing to pay her a huge sum. “What am I going to do with all that money? I will go home and have three chapatis or rice. I do not want anything more. This is the Indian colour. We just cannot go up to foreigners and ask them why they’re white. That’s their skin tone and this is ours,” said the actress strongly.

Sai Pallavi’s immediate next release is the Suriya starrer NGK, which hits the screens on the 31st of May. She is about to start shooting for her Telugu film Virata Parvam, where she will be paired up with Rana Daggubati.