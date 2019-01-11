Here's why Samantha’s dual role in O Baby Yentha Sakkagunnave is taken off

Star actress Samantha has already started shooting for her next film, a women-centric comedy which is the official remake of the Korean hit Miss Granny. Directed by Nandini Reddy, the film is expected to be wrapped up in a short span of just three months, with a release planned for the July-August season. The first major schedule of the film was wrapped up in Hyderabad recently.

When the film had begun, it was decided that Samantha would be playing dual roles of both the young lady and a 70-year old in the film. But later on, the unit has decided to go against the decision citing the excess time that the film would take to be shot. In addition to that, it is quite risky for Samantha to take up the heavy prosthetic work as she herself has been a victim of skin issues in the past, which was even the reason on why she missed out Shankar – Vikram’s I. In turn, the unit has signed up senior actress Lakshmi for the role. The actress will join the sets in the next schedule which will take off soon.

It is definitely lining up to be a good year for Samantha as she will see the release of Majili and O Baby Yentha Sakkagunnave, two light-hearted films which will look to put a smile on the faces of the audience.