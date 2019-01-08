Here's why Sathyaraj compares Sivakarthikeyan to Aamir Khan

The team of Kanaa had a long drawn out success meet in Chennai on Monday night in the midst of the media. It was quite a formal meet in which the speakers got into detailed thanksgiving speeches, often testing the patience of the gathering. There were the odd sparks here and there due to some wacky music touches by the DJ and some statements made by Aishwarya Rajesh, Sathyaraj and Sivakarthikeyan. The presence of Sivakarthikeyan’s daughter Aaradhana was also a highlight element for the media.

Aishwarya made quite a bold, tongue in cheek comment that many films hold success meets without actually being a Hit. Sathyaraj pulled her leg big time for this comment, sending laughter waves across the hall. Sathyaraj went down memory lane to the years when his films had such success meets (100 days functions) back to back.

Sathyaraj also commended Sivakarthikeyan for giving his name, brand and reach to a woman-oriented film like Kanaa. He drew a parallel to Aamir Khan doing Taare Zameen Par and making sure that the film got a good platform due to his standing as a commercially successful hero. Sathyaraj said that the success of Kanaa will open many doors in the Tamil industry and make such women-oriented films more viable among the audience.