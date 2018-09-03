Here’s why Thalapathy Vijay's fans are miffed with Sivakarthikeyan!

Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming September 13 release Seemaraja had its trailer launched on Saturday in an exclusive event held at a star hotel in Chennai. The trailer has clocked more than 2 million views so far, in just a day's time and has been at the centre of all discussions among Tamil cinema buffs since its launch.

The team has spent a bomb for the film's period portions in which the star plays a Tamil king (mannar). The trailer's final shot has Siva in this look, as a warrior. On social media, this shot has been compared that to Baahubali and the star said at the trailer launch event that he is pleased with such comparisons. Troll pages are replete with many versions and comments (both positive and negative) about this look.

The trailer also has a couple of shots, featuring Siva, which bear a very striking resemblance to Thalapathy Vijay's popular films Thuppakki (Siva jumping and punching a baddie) and Mersal (Siva standing majestically between two leaping horses). This hasn't gone down well with Vijay's fans, who have been on a trolling spree on social media. They feel that their star shouldn't be imitated in such an obvious manner by an upcoming young star.

Okay then!