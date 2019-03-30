Here's why the Telugu remake of 2 States is on the verge of being shelved!

Siddarthsrinivas March 30 2019, 3.56 pm March 30 2019, 3.56 pm

After the superb success of his espionage thriller Goodachari, Adivi Sesh signed up the official Telugu remake of 2 States. The makers pulled in Kalyani Rajasekhar, daughter of veteran actor Rajasekhar to play the female lead for this Venkat Kuncham directorial. More than 50% of the shoot was completed without major hurdles, with Adivi Sesh fixing a timeline to get done with the film prior to the start of his Goodachari sequel. However, trouble has cropped up as creative differences between the director and the producer have brought the project to a standstill.

According to a source, “The producer Satyanarayana is not at all happy with the rushes that have come in so far and has ideas of dropping the film as it is and reshooting the entire thing with another director. If it goes as per his thoughts, the shoot we begin again from next month with another director in place of Venkat.”

In recent times, another film to face a similar issue was Dhruv Vikram’s debut in Varmaa, the official Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy. The film was dropped after the entire shoot was completed and the first copy made ready, as the producers felt that it didn’t do justice to the original. The entire film is now being reshot with debutant Gireesayya taking director Bala’s spot. It is indeed quite frustrating for the actors working in such films, who have to start all over again, from scratch. We will have to wait and see what the final decision on the ‘2 States’ remake turns out to be.