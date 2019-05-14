  3. Regional
Here's why Vijay Deverakonda is excited and curious to see Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh

Regional

Here's why Vijay Deverakonda is excited and curious to see Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh

Vijay Deverakonda spoke with a lot of excitement daily about seeing Shahid Kapoor’s version of Arjun Reddy.

back
Arjun ReddyDhruv VikramGeetha GovindamKabir SinghRashmika MandannaSandeep Reddy VangaVijay Deverakonda
nextBalayya to play a cop in his next under K S Ravikumar’s direction

within