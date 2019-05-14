Here's why Vijay Deverakonda is excited and curious to see Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh

Lmk May 14 2019, 10.31 pm May 14 2019, 10.31 pm

The trailer of the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, which was launched on Monday is winning rave reviews from the audience. Shahid Kapoor has seemingly rocked it in the titular role, and director Sandeep Reddy looks set to repeat the Arjun Reddy magic again in Bollywood. The Tamil remake, Adithya Varma with Dhruv Vikram, has gone through rough waters and is finally reaching the finish line now. Kabir Singh is all set to release on June 21st. Though Vijay Deverakonda hasn’t tweeted about the Kabir Singh trailer yet, he spoke with a lot of excitement to a national news daily about seeing Shahid Kapoor’s version of Arjun Reddy. Excerpts below,

“I’m really excited and curious to watch Shahid play the role which I’d played. The film is being directed by the same director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, so there’s an added excitement there. People have different perspectives and I’m looking forward to see how Shahid has interpreted the character. He might give it a completely different spin through his body language and gestures”, said Vijay.

The tall, charming and handsome actor will be seen next in Dear Comrade, in which he is sharing the screen space with his Geetha Govindam pair Rashmika Mandanna. Vijay has also said in the same interview that he wishes to beat the benchmark set by Arjun Reddy soon and keep getting better. “If in a few years from now, I still look at Arjun Reddy as my career-best performance, then it means I’m going South. Vijay most certainly has his unique way with words.