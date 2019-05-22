Hero: Malavika Mohanan as a musician and Vijay Deverakonda as a racer

Lmk May 22 2019, 5.32 pm May 22 2019, 5.32 pm

Young actress Malavika Mohanan is fast gaining a good fan base for herself among the youth due to her ravishing looks and her fast developing body of work. The actress created a sensation recently with her racy pictures and captions on Instagram, which created quite a stir. Though she was seen in the recent Tamil hit Petta, which was also dubbed and released in Telugu, Malavika will be making her straight Telugu debut in Hero, starring Vijay Deverakonda and directed by Anand Annamalai, who was the dialogue writer in the National Award winning Kaaka Muttai.

She will be playing a musician in this film. Malavika sounded really excited about Hero while opening up to a national news daily recently, “This is exactly how I imagined my Tollywood debut would be. Vijay Deverakonda is an amazing actor and I’m looking forward to teaming up with him and the wonderful cast. My character in Hero has a very interesting graph. She’s a modern, independent girl who has many different layers to her. She’s emotional, strong and vulnerable. I think my character will be extremely relatable. Hero has got sports, drama and a lot of music in it”, said Malavika.

Malavika would start the shoot of Hero in June. Vijay Deverakonda would be playing a motorcycle racer in the film. Interestingly, Malavika also intends to dub in her own voice in her first Telugu film and has already started taking Telugu classes too. Quite a professional and a breath of fresh air, indeed, at a time when many senior heroines continue to use the services of a dubbing artiste.