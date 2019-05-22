Hero: Malavika Mohanan as a musician and Vijay Deverakonda as a racer

  3. Regional
Malavika Mohanan as a musician and Vijay Deverakonda as a racer

Malavika will be making her Telugu debut in Hero opposite, Vijay Deverakonda.

