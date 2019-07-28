In Com Staff July 28 2019, 4.27 pm July 28 2019, 4.27 pm

Prince Sivakarthikeyan is a busy man and it is known that he is juggling between his various projects, of which he has plenty in hand. His last release - Mr. Local - under director Rajesh, didn't create the expected ripples at the Box Office and he has since redoubled his efforts to churn out a hit! One of his upcoming projects is Hero, with director PS Mithran of Irumbu Thirai fame. This movie, produced by Kotapadi J Rajesh under his KJR Studios banner, has been progressing at a rapid pace and we now have an exciting update about the movie's release.

It has been recently announced by the production house that Hero would be hitting the screens on December 20. This movie has an ensemble cast including Abhay Deol as the antagonist, Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead and Action King Arjun, Ivana, Vivekh, Yogi Babu, Robo Shankar and others in the supporting cast. Yuvan Shankar Raja is scoring the music while George C Williams is handling the cinematography and Ruben is handling the editing. This movie went on floors on March 13th, early this year. The title logo design and release date were released online and has increased the expectation levels of the fans.

Check out his tweet here: