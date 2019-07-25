In Com Staff July 25 2019, 4.36 pm July 25 2019, 4.36 pm

The current youth sensation Vijay Devarakonda is awaiting his next release - Dear Comrade in four different languages Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. This film, directed by Bharat Kamma and with music scored by Justin Prabhakaran, is making the right kind of noise and the film is much awaited by all the audiences. After the stupendous victory of Arjun Reddy, Vijay Deverakonda is the most popular actor in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. Some time ago, he was also announced to be a part of a venture titled as Hero, to be directed by Anand Annamalai and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Now, we have come to know that this film has been shelved.

The film’s shooting had already commenced and around twenty per cent of it had been done. At this stage, the shelving of this film comes as a shock. Our sources in the knowhow tell us, “The production team saw the footages of the film till it was done and they were not happy with what they saw. They were also not convinced with the way the project would be taken forward. Therefore, they have decided to drop the project, despite spending fifteen crores on it already.” It has to be recalled that Deverakonda was playing the role of a biker in this film.