The current youth sensation Vijay Devarakonda is awaiting his next release - Dear Comrade in four different languages Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. This film, directed by Bharat Kamma and with music scored by Justin Prabhakaran, is making the right kind of noise and the film is much awaited by all the audiences. After the stupendous victory of Arjun Reddy, Vijay Deverakonda is the most popular actor in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. Some time ago, he was also announced to be a part of a venture titled as Hero, to be directed by Anand Annamalai and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Now, we have come to know that this film has been shelved.
The film’s shooting had already commenced and around twenty per cent of it had been done. At this stage, the shelving of this film comes as a shock. Our sources in the knowhow tell us, “The production team saw the footages of the film till it was done and they were not happy with what they saw. They were also not convinced with the way the project would be taken forward. Therefore, they have decided to drop the project, despite spending fifteen crores on it already.” It has to be recalled that Deverakonda was playing the role of a biker in this film.
In addition to Vijay Devarakonda, the film featured Shalini Pandey, his pair from Arjun Reddy and Malavika Mohanan, the Petta actress. The unit had begun their shooting in Delhi, in May. It also should be recalled that there was a tussle regarding the title of this film, as Sivakarthikeyan's film with director PS Mithran also has the same title and the two have complained against each other for the rights to the title Hero. Now that Vijay Devarakonda's Hero is out of the race, the unit of Sivakarthikeyan's Hero must be heaving a great sigh of relief.