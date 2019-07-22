In Com Staff July 22 2019, 3.42 pm July 22 2019, 3.42 pm

Nagarjuna is all set to be seen next in his upcoming film Manmadhudhu 2. This film, which is being directed by Rahul Ravindran has piqued everyone’s interest ever since the teaser was released. As already known, apart from Nagarjuna, the film also stars Rakul Preet, Lakshmi, Devadarshini and Vennela Kishore in prominent roles. The makers even released a character teaser of Rakul, sometime back. Now, the first single from the film is out too! Titled 'Hey Menina', the song shows off Nagarjuna’s Casanova style and how he can win hearts easily. It’s a peppy track and since it was unveiled, the views have been going up like crazy!

Composed and sung by Chaitan Bharadwaj, the track is an instant hit and will surely keep playing in your head all day long. Megharaj Ravindra has done the rap part of this song. Nagarjuna took to Twitter and thanked the composer for such a catchy tune. He even wrote that Chaitan should sing more songs. Nagarjuna looks his charming self in the film and we get to see a shade of his character in this song. Manmadhudu 2 is said to be a sequel of the 2002 release Manmadhudu, which was directed by Vijay Bhaskar and featured Nagarjuna in the lead. Sonali Bendre played one of the leading ladies in this film. Since the film was a hit, fans have a lot of expectations from this one as well. The trailer of Manmadhudhu 2 is said to be unveiled on July 25th!

Watch the song below:

Check out Nagarjuna's tweet:

Thank u @chaitanmusic for the catchy #HeyMenina .. you should sing more😊https://t.co/oeyZI7osZf #Manmadhudu2@rakulpreet @vennelakishore @23_rahulr @annapurnastdios @AnandiArtsOffl @Viacom18Studios @mynnasukumar @adityamusic @iAksharaGowda @WallsAndTrends pic.twitter.com/HcdL4t3IpE

— Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) July 21, 2019