High On Love, Kurumba and more: Top 10 Tamil songs of 2018 in Chennai's FM space

To track the popularity of film songs in the FM space, Aircheck India’s reports are used as the measuring tool. These reports give out information on the number of airplay that each song gets on the various FM channels in a particular region. We can track specifically based on region (station), for any particular time period. Here below are the Top 10 songs in Chennai station's FM space, from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018, according to Aircheck airplay data.

1. High on Love - Pyaar Prema Kaadhal

2. Kurumba - Tik Tik Tik

3. Pondattee - Golisoda 2

4. Visiri - Enai Noki Paayum Thotta

5. Sodakku - Thaana Serntha Koottam

6. Guleba - Gulebagavali

7. Raajali - 2.0

8. Koottippo Koodave - Junga

9. Naana Thaana - Thaana Serntha Koottam

10. Endhira Logathu Sundariye - 2.0

Songs from popular films like Sarkar which released towards the end of 2018 don’t find a place in the above list as they wouldn’t have had enough time to rake in the required number of plays to break into the Top10. Popular songs which released earlier in the year (like Sodakku and Guleba) obviously have an advantage as they would’ve been played repeatedly all through the year. The two songs of 2.0 were released in October 2017 itself, and both of them find a spot in 2018’s Top 10.

The Top 2 songs of the year, 'High on Love' with 3492 plays and ‘Kurumba' with 3366 plays, are the only ones to have crossed the 3000 mark.