Ghibran says he's waiting for a film without any story

At the success and thanksgiving meet of Ratsasan, Ghibran is a happy man. The composer, who was looked at as an underrated talent in the Kollywood industry, received a terrific response for his chilling score in the film.

Ghibran thanked the media and the audience for praising the little things that he had carefully worked on, saying that his worth of doing a special music course abroad has finally borne fruit.

However, Ghibran is a composer who has still not broken in the commercial space when it comes to his music. Producers usually opt for more crowd-friendly options such as Imman and Anirudh, even though Ghibran has already proven his mettle with films such as Naiyaandi and Kutti Puli.

Answering a question related to this, he said, “I love commercial films, but all the films that are coming to me are multi-layered ones. Even our own hero Vishnu has not called me for his next commercial outing. In fact, I am waiting for a very simple film that doesn’t have a story at all.”

Ghibran also added that he received a call from the studio where he mixed Uttama Villain, asking for the English rights of Ratsasan. If this flowchart does fall into place, the film’s fame is set to go all the way to Hollywood!