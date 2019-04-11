High Priestess teaser: Amala Akkineni's web series is here to scare you!

In Com Staff April 11 2019, 4.48 pm April 11 2019, 4.48 pm

It was already known that Amala Akkineni will be next seen in a Telugu web series titled High Priestess. This web series is directed by Pushpa Ignatius and the first look poster was released recently. Fans were obviously very curious to see how Amala would perform in this supernatural web series. Now, the makers have released the teaser and we must say it is spooky enough to scare the daylights out of you! From dolls to ghostly hands, the teaser has it all.

Amala is seen in a very unique character where it almost feels like she is beckoning to the supernatural. The teaser has all the elements that may scare you but while watching it you might feel like it is one of those typical horror stories with dolls and blood and a lot of horror music to support it. But, hopes are high since the shots and the direction seems to be on spot. High Priestess, produced by Krishna under his banner Tribal Horse Entertainment, will stream from April 25 onwards, on Zee5. This web series also features Kishore, Sunainaa, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vijayalakshmi and Aadhav Kannadasan in important roles.

Amala Akkineni was last seen as the lead actor in Tamil film Karpura Mullai in 1991 and then she was seen in two Malayalam films – Ente Sooryaputhrikku and Ulladakkam. She then took a break from movies, after her marriage to Nagarjuna in 1992. Amala was recently seen as an advocate in the Malayalam film C/O Saira Banu, in 2017. She also made a brief foray into the small screens with a mega-serial.