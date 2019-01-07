Hindi remake of Geetha Govindam to star Ishaan Khattar?

The Vijay Deverakonda – Rashmika Mandanna starrer Geetha Govindam is easily one of the biggest hits of 2018, coming up as a film which collected more than ten times its budget. Directed by Parasuram, the romantic entertainer narrated the story of a guy who continuously tries to woo an independent and level-headed woman, only to screw up in awkward sequences. And now, it looks like Geetha Govindam is all set to go in for its Bollywood remake, with a top studio gaining the official rights.

According to sources close to the team, Ishaan Khattar who made an impressive debut in Dhadak last year, will be playing Vijay Deverakonda’s role. The names of the heroine and the director are still being held under wraps, and will be unveiled soon. It would be interesting to see who the cast and crew would be for the film, given that the supporting cast and the amazing music were pillars of this smash hit.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are on the verge of getting done with the shoot for their socio-political drama Dear Comrade. Vijay will soon be moving onto his next project, a romantic comedy where he will be seen alongside three heroines in Aishwarya Rajesh, Raashi Khanna and Izabelle Leite. He also has his second Tamil-Telugu bilingual which will be bankrolled by noted producer SR Prabhu.