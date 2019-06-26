In Com Staff June 26 2019, 12.02 am June 26 2019, 12.02 am

Music composer turned actor and director - Hiphop Tamizha Adhi made his maiden acting and directorial venture with Meesaya Murukku. This movie was bankrolled by actor, director and producer Sundar C. The film turned out to be an unexpected hit and launched Adhi's career as an actor. Sundar C again financed Adhi's second acting venture Natpe Thunai, which hit the screens earlier in 2019. Based on friendship, Hockey and love, this movie captured the fancy of almost all the youngsters and turned out to become yet another hit for Adhi. We had earlier reported that the actor-producer duo of Adhi and Sundar C would be coming together for the third time, for his next acting venture. Now, it has turned true with Hiphop Tamizha Adhi himself making this news official.

Sharing a post on his Instagram page, Adhi has revealed that he will again be joining hands with Sundar C, who had financed his first two acting ventures. Adhi had worded that following the success of their first two movies, they are coming together to make it a hat-trick of successes with yet another movie. Reports state that this movie would be directed by debutante Raana, who has earlier worked as an associate with acclaimed director Shankar. Currently going with the working title HHT3, this upcoming movie is also touted to be another youthful entertainer with Iswarya Menon playing the female lead. Iswarya shot to fame with her role in the Mirchi Shiva starrer Tamizh Padam 2. The shoot for HHT3 has been progressing rapidly and sources state that we can expect this movie to hit the screens as early as towards the end of this year itself.

Take a look at his post: