Hiphop Tamizha Adhi is back to lure youngsters

Hiphop Tamizha Adhi made a smashing debut as a lead hero last year with Meesaya Murukku. The film was made on a shoestring budget and went on to have a rousing run in theaters. It was a jackpot for all distributors and exhibitors in terms of return on investment. The film was completely lapped up by youngsters and the songs continue to dominate many playlists even now. Meesaya Murukku was released along with the much bigger Vikram Vedha but both the films had a great run.

Adhi is back with his second film as a hero titled Natpe Thunai. It is a title which sends many positive vibes and is bound to connect instantly with Adhi's target audience group - youngsters. This film has hockey as one of the key elements and Adhi in fact fractured his shoulder while shooting for one of the sports sequences in the film. It will also have other elements like comedy, romance and friendship just like Meesaya Murukku.

Debut director Parthiban Desingu helms the film which also sees many YouTube stars in its cast list. Produced by Sundar C's Avni Movies, Natpe Thunai is expected to repeat the rousing success of Meesaya Murukku. It is expected to release in early 2019.