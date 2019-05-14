Hiphop Tamizha Adhi likens himself to a backbench student who tops a class

Lmk May 14 2019, 10.32 pm May 14 2019, 10.32 pm

Hiphop Tamizha Adhi has this image of being a young musician who doesn’t know the basics of Indian music. Prior to the release of his first film as a composer Aambala, Adhi was in fact promoted as someone who doesn’t even know what ‘pallavi’, ‘anupallavi’ and ‘charanam’ are. ‘Pallavi’, ‘anupallavi’ and ‘charanam’ denote the various vocal segments in a song and they are separated by the instrumental interludes. At yesterday’s Mr Local press meet, dance master Dinesh again talked about how Adhi was someone who didn’t know about these terms but still delivered catchy hit songs consistently. Adhi addressed this while speaking on stage.

“I see myself as a student who sits in the back benches of a classroom but still manages to top the class. I belong to the hip-hop school of music, and for me, a song is about ‘hook’ and ‘verse’. I’m not aware of ‘pallavi’, ‘anupallavi’ and ‘charanam’, and I have no qualms about admitting it. I see music as an emotion and if one can connect to it, magic will happen. If other youngsters can take inspiration from my route and succeed in film music without any formal training in Indian music, then I see it as a big win”, said Adhi in a very positive mood.

At the press meet, Sivakarthikeyan congratulated Adhi for his big recent success as a hero, in Natpe Thunai. The other speakers like director Rajesh also raved about his youthful songs in Meesaya Murukku. Mr Local will have a big release this coming Friday.