Hiphop Tamizha's Natpe Thunai confirms its release date; to have a 4-day opening

As reported by us, the release date of Hiphop Tamizha Adhi’s second film as a lead actor, Natpe Thunai directed by Parthiban Desingu, has been officially confirmed as April 4th. The film will have a 4-day opening due to its Thursday release and is expected to take a good opening. The songs and trailer of the film have already become popular among the target youth audience. Natpe Thunai carries a U certificate and Adhi has promised that it will be a film for the entire family. The composer turned actor also gets to play hockey in this film.

Anagha is the female lead in Natpe Thunai and she is also a hockey player in the film. It seems she trained for about 40 days to get the nuances of the hockey sport right and look convincing on screen. Like Adhi’s first film Meesaya Murukku, friendship is again a key aspect of Natpe Thunai, as the title itself clearly conveys.

Interestingly, another composer - actor GV Prakash will have his film Kuppathu Raja released on April 5. So it’s going to be an interesting clash between two multitasking youngsters next weekend? The likes of Uriyadi 2 and Oru Kadhai Sollatuma starring Resul Pookutty are also eyeing an April 5 release. With Airaa and Super Deluxe releasing this week, each in a large number of screens, will these films have enough screen space when they release next week? The result of Airaa and Super Deluxe will give the trade a better idea.