Hippi is not a bilingual; it is a Telugu film made for a global audience, says director Krishna

Director Krishna who has made films such as Sillunnu Oru Kaadhal with Jyothika and Suriya and later Nedunchaalai with Aari and Sshivada Nair is right now busy with his Telugu project Hippi. This film is produced by Kalaipuli Thanu for his V Creations. The film features Karthikeya of RX 100 fame, Digangana Suryavanshi and Jazba Singh in the lead roles along with JD Chakravarthy, Hari Teja Vennela Kishore, Bramhaji, Sudharshan and Trishool in strong supporting characters. Nivas K Prasanna has scored the music for the film which is cinematographed by RD Rajasekar.

An interesting update has emerged about this film. All along, this film was thought to be a bilingual made in Tamil and Telugu. However, the director Krishna took to his social media page to clarify that it is not. He revealed that it is not bilingual but made only in Telugu but for a global audience. This has cleared the air surrounding Hippi. The trailer of the film was out recently and it is very clear that the film is an out and out romantic comedy that would appeal to audiences across all the languages. From his post, it has been made clear that the film is dubbed in Tamil.

Hero Karthikeya had shot to fame with his RX 100 and was trying to choose the right kind of film post the success of RX 100. He is said to have liked the script of Hippi and had immediately given a nod to it. On the other hand, Digangana Suryavanshi is a North Indian import who has acted in many TV serials. She had also participated in Bigg Boss season 9 in Hindi. Hippi is her debut in Telugu. The official poster of the film was released by Nani. Hippi is all set for a June 2019 release.