Hippi trailer: Karthikeya loses his paradise over two girls

It goes without saying that Karthikeya is currently riding high on the success of his film RX 100. While this film has already made him the talking point in the Industry, the actor is all set to enthrall his fans with another film which has been titled Hippi. It is a bilingual film written and directed by TN Krishna. It is already known that Payal Rajput and Digangana Suryavanshi are both playing the female leads in this film. The actor had announced a few days back that the trailer of the film would be released today and as promised, the makers have unveiled it and we must say it is exactly what we expected it to be!

The trailer as promised, is full of emotions, drama, fights and well, many comic relief moments. Just like the teaser, we see Karthikeya’s character struggling with his two ladyloves. Just like the teaser, the trailer too is all about the actor’s steamy body and several lip-lock sequences with his actresses. We do get a hint of emotional moments in between all the playboy madness that Karthikeya’s character is going through. Needless to say, fans are in for a treat if they are planning to watch the film, especially if it is because of Karthikeya’s chiseled body and his great comic timing.

The film is bankrolled by producer and distributor Kalaipuli S Thanu, jointly under the banners of Asian Cinemas and V Creations and it is all set to see a release on June 7. Hippi will see RD Rajasekhar as the cinematographer, Praveen KL as the editor and Nivas K Prasanna as the music composer. Stay tuned for more updates!