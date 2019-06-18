Lmk June 18 2019, 9.32 pm June 18 2019, 9.32 pm

Kolaigaran maintained its impressive opening week momentum and sustained well in its 2nd weekend too. The impact of India vs Pakistan cricket match was obviously there on Sunday’s collections but Kolaigaran was still the top film in TN in its 2nd weekend too, despite the release of three new films such as Game Over, Suttu Pudikka Utharavu and Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja. After 10 days, Kolaigaran has grossed 13.5 crores in TN, with the Chennai city gross being 2.04 crores. At the recent success meet of the film, veteran producer T.Siva predicted that Kolaigaran will get a lifetime TN share of 8 to 9 crores. That very much looks on the cards now! But after the release of films such as Sindhubaadh and Thumbaa on Friday, Kolaigaran will definitely see a hit in its screen count and will play with a restricted show count across the state. The Kolaigaran makers are also pretty happy with the response to the Telugu dubbed version of the film, Killer, which had a simultaneous release on June 7th.

Kolaigaran is a whodunit crime mystery thriller directed by Andrew Louis, with Vijay Antony, ‘Action King’ Arjun and debutante Ashima Narwal in the lead roles. 7 years after his under-rated first film Leelai, Andrew has left his mark in a completely different genre and has emerged as one of the directors of note in the industry.