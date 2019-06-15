In Com Staff June 15 2019, 12.02 am June 15 2019, 12.02 am

Superstar Rajinikanth is currently getting ready to enthrall his fans with his next release Darbar. The film is being directed by AR Murugadoss and has Nayanthara as the female lead. We had earlier revealed that the shooting for this movie is going on at a brisk pace and the second schedule has already begun. Rajini’s fandom has no bounds but now it seems like it has reached Hollywood too! Popular Hollywood actor Bill Duke seems to be interested in acting alongside Rajini! Taking to Twitter, he asked AR Murugadoss whether he can be a part of this film in any way! The Hollywood star mentioned through his post that although he cannot speak Tamil, he could play the part of Rajinikanth's long lost American cousin or even Nayanthara's uncle.

He also mentioned that the technicians of the film can edit him in or Anirudh can compose a hit song with stars from all over! Fans obviously flooded the comments on this post and couldn’t believe what they just read. But not just them, it seems like the director also could not believe his eyes! He replied to Bill’s post by asking if that’s really him. To this Bill replied by saying that his team and he would really love to figure out a way to work with ARM as they are big admirers of his work! For those who do not know, Bill has acted in several hit films and TV series, namely, X-Men: The Last Stand, Commando, Predator and many others! What is now left to be seen, is whether we really will get to see this Hollywood star in Rajini’s big film or not!

@ARMurugadoss I do not speak #Tamil...but I could be @rajinikanth "long lost American Cousin" or #Nayanthara "Uncle" you know they say I can act!!! @sreekar_prasad & @santoshsivan can edit me in!!! @anirudhofficial can compose a #HitSong with stars from all over, what you think? — Bill Duke (@RealBillDuke) June 13, 2019

Yes Sir...it is my team and I @BigMediaCEO & @BigMediaAgency & @WE2Incubators & @WE2LAIncubator are great admirers of your work...Iam now #76 years young...just filmed #TheMovieMandy with #NicolasCage Would love to figure a way to work together — Bill Duke (@RealBillDuke) June 13, 2019