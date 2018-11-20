Hollywood stuntman Larnell Stovall onboard Sudeep’s Pailwaan!

One of the most awaited Kannada films in Pailwaan is now nearing completion. The Kichcha Sudeep starrer which has been in production for close to a year is now getting ready for release, with the team launching the first look poster last week.

Sudeep plays a professional boxer in this action thriller which is directed by S Krishna. The actor flew to Thailand to train for the role, and equip himself with the required skill sets to fit into the character easily. Hollywood stunt director Larnell Stovall, who is known for his work in Salman Khan’s Sultan, Akshay Kumar’s Brothers and the Baahubali series, will be making his entry into the Kannada industry with this film. While he takes care of the boxing sequences, noted stunt choreographer Ravi Varma has worked on the other fights.

The shoot for the film is almost complete, with only the climax sequence left in the hanging. The team intend to shoot this particular portion abroad, in order to attain the best quality possible.

Since Sudeep and Krishna had already worked together in 2017’s Hebbuli, their rapport is surely bringing an exciting project to the table. The makers are planning to release the film in eight Indian languages early next year.