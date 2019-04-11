Hoping for a Dangal repeat, Nani's Jersey eyes a release in China

Lmk April 11 2019, 2.09 pm April 11 2019, 2.09 pm

At a press meet to promote his next release Jersey, the film’s hero Nani talked very fondly about the film. He stated that he was emotionally attached to his character Arjun’s ups and downs and that the team had slogged really hard to film the cricket scenes well. The making videos show how authentically the team has gone about the film’s cricket aspect. Nani most certainly looks the part as a cricketer! He also talked about the film branching out to new markets.

“A nation like China really connects to sports dramas and emotional stories like Jersey. The massive success of Dangal and Secret Superstar there, are real eye-openers for us. We would also love to release our film there in China once it opens in all the traditional release markets”, said the handsome and charming hero.

Nani also said that Jersey isn’t based on the life of any particular cricketer. There were names like Raman Lamba doing the rounds, and Nani has denied them all. “I've seen Jersey over 20 times and every single time, I found it new. I hope that the audience will also like it”, said Nani with a lot of hope and optimism.

Jersey is set to release on April 19 and is Anirudh’s second film as a composer in Telugu. His work is getting good traction among Telugu fans. Shraddha Srinath is the film’s lead heroine, playing Nani’s love interest. The film is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and carries a fair amount of expectations among the Telugu audience.